The revamped arts venue will also be future-proofed through the provision of solar panels and electric charging points for e-vehicles.

The popular tourism facility, which attracts attracts over 15,000 visitors annually, recently secured a £3.5m investment from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, as one of 10 successful projects announced for Northern Ireland. The project is supported by an additional £397,000 from ABC Council.

Outlining the ambitious plans for the arts venue, planning manager, Sinead McAvoy told Planning & Regulatory Services Committee members at their April 10 meeting: “The proposal is for the erection of an extension and refurbishment to the existing F. E. McWilliam Gallery, including the installation of solar panels and all associated site works, including landscaping and car-parking area.

An artist's impression giving the full measure of the redesign plans, which include a new entrance. Image: submitted

“The reasons it’s before [this] committee tonight is because it’s an application made by the council. The proposal is considered a community and cultural use. Planning policy favours such proposals subject to certain criteria. The proposal meets all the criteria therein.

“Officers are of the opinion that the proposal is in keeping with the size and character of the settlement limits and its surroundings. As regards to access, traffic and parking, the existing access arrangement will be used. The parking proposed meets the parking standards.

“In addition, coach parking and cycle stands are being provided, as is electrical charging spaces. There’s going to be a new first floor to accommodate office space and associated meeting and toilet area.

New Front

The new-look gallery & studio will be well screened by mature trees. Image: submitted

“There [will be] a new front. The extension is trying to replicate and take into account the existing building, but with a larger floor space and an upper floor.”

Councillor Ian Wilson (DUP, Banbridge DEA) said he was pleased with what was being envisaged for the arts venue: “This has caused a bit of discussion around the Banbridge area about the development of this, but any investment within the Banbridge DEA is is welcome.

“There were criteria around the funding to get this work done, and we were lucky enough that Banbridge [is] on the main arterial route between Belfast and Dublin.”

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) was also enthusiastic about the plans: “In terms of the planning aspect I think it is another strong application. I think we’re all agreed that approval is the right way to go.

An aerial view of the revamped F. E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio, with its new layout. Image: submitted

“I think more investment in the arts is a good thing. It’s positive to see this happening in our borough. In terms of planning criteria I think it’s ready to [be] approved.”

Committee chair, Alderman Glenn Barr (UUP, Banbridge DEA) remarked: “It’s also future-proofed.”

The Studio and Gallery opened in 2008 and is dedicated to the memory of sculptor Frederick Edward McWilliam, one of Ireland’s most influential and successful artists.

It features a permanent display of McWilliam’s work, as well as temporary exhibitions of Irish and international art, a craft shop and a café. The new designs will see the studio and gallery transformed by extending the exhibition space to create a more open and engaging area to host events, educational programmes and increase visitor capacity.

The recommendation to approve the redevelopment plans was proposed by Cllr Ian Wilson and seconded by Cllr Lavery.