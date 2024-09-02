Michael English to get toes tapping at Country Comes to Town festival in Portadown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Country music singing sensation Michael English will be headlining this year’s Country Comes to Town in Portadown on Saturday, September 21.

One of Ireland’s top country stars, Michael is sure to draw a big crowd to this big annual day which once again promises a fun-filled festival for all the family.

Along with toe-tapping music and great street food, the event will include vintage displays, steam traction engines, multi-cultural presentations, community competitions, best-dressed lady and gent contest, crafts and working history. There will be plenty of fun for the younger members of the family, including amusements, magicians, clowns and other entertainers, and petting farm animals.

The fun gets underway around 12 noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upper Bann Jonathan Buckley MLA along with event organisers John Wilson and Bryan McLaughlin. Picture: Jonathan Buckley

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said he was “delighted” to hear that Country Comes to Town will be returning to the streets of Portadown this year.

"This annual event is meticulously organised throughout the year by John Wilson and Bryan McLaughlin, and from speaking to them, I know that this year’s offering promises to be as big as ever.

"As with every year, the event will showcase vintage displays, amusements, country music, crafts and working history and petting farm animals in a fun-filled family day that brings countryside to the town.

"For country fans, they have also announced a performance from country music sensation Michael English, who will be on stage at Church Place from approximately 2.30pm,” he said.

"I would implore the public to come out and enjoy this event on what promises to be a fantastic day.”