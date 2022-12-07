Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has committed to commemorating Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following the death of the monarch in September.

A DUP motion will also see preparations commence to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on May 6.

The motion was proposed by Larne Lough Councillor Gregg McKeen and seconded by Ballymena Alderman Audrey Wales MBE.

Speaking at a council meeting at The Braid in Ballymena, Cllr McKeen said: “‘I’m sure most of us in this chamber will recognise the massive contribution over the last 70 years that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has made to society not just in this country but all over the world.

The Braid, Ballymena.

“It was with sadness and across Mid and East Antrim felt the loss and this was marked in many ways throughout the borough. We now want to leave a lasting tribute all over this borough that pays tribute to her life and how we can show gratitude that this part of the United Kingdom had for our late sovereign.

“I know last month Cllr (Matthew) Armstrong did propose the renaming of this building but I believe this should be followed by others in the main towns throughout this borough.

“Therefore we are asking officers to bring forward an options paper considering various options that we can commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her life.”

Bursary Scheme

Cllr McKeen suggested other places could be named or if a bursary scheme could be set up, for example.

“I do understand the budget pressures that we will be undergoing and facing over the next year but I still believe that as a council we do need to mark this as we move forward and that is why we need to plan now.”

Ald Wales said: “We need to plan for the next generation and for the coronation and I agree with Cllr McKeen, we already have systems and committees in place and we should get started as soon as possible looking at how we can celebrate this coronation of His Royal Majesty King Charles.”

The motion was carried with abstentions from Sinn Fein and SDLP councillors.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams, asked officers to take the proposal forward with relevant equality screening and financial assessment and come back to the next meeting with an options paper as requested for a final decision.