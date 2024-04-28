Missing Belfast mum and children 'safe and well'
Police say a 27-year-old mother and her two young children who were reported missing over the weekend have been found.
They had been reported missing from the west Belfast area.
In an update on Monday evening, a police spokesperson confirmed Leah Lindsay and her two children “have been located safe and well”.
