Moneymore: 70 bands scheduled to take part in pre-Twelfth parade in village

Seventy bands will be taking part in the annual pre-Twelfth parade in the village of Moneymore on Friday evening.

Motorists are advised to avoid the village and, if possible, seek an alternative route to complete their journey.

Organised by Gortagilly Coronation Accordion Band, the parade is scheduled to begin at 8pm on the Moneyhaw Road.

According to the NI Parades Commission 2500 participants and supporters will take part.

Large parade in Moneymore village on Friday night | Tony Hendron

The procession will make its way along Bridger Street, Hammond Street, Circular Road, Market Street, Smith Street, Northland Road, Northland Drive, Lawford Street, Main Street, Stonard Street and back to the starting point.

The parade is expected to end at 11pm, and traffic diversions will be in place.

Bands taking part include:

Sons of William Cookstown

Derryloran Boyne Defenders

Montober Flute Band

Magheraglass Flute Band

Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band

Drumnaclough Flute Band

Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band

Tamlaghtmore Tigers

Kingsmills Flute Band

Ballyronan Accordion Band

Lisnamorrow Flute Band

Ballyneal Accordion Band

Salterstown Flute Band

Ballybriest Flower of the Heather Flute Band

Ballynenagh True Blues

Moneymore Bible and Crown Defenders FB

Ballindrum Pipe Band

Ringsend Pipe Band

Moneymore Accordion Band

Desertmartin Accordion Band

Cranny Pipe Band

Tobermore Loyal Flute Band

Blackhill Flute Band

Curran Flute Band

Knockloughrim Accordion Band

Maghera Sons of William Flute Band

Eden Accordion Band

Boveedy Flute Band

Lisnagrot Accordion Band

Bruces True Blues Accordion Band

Castledawson Flute Band

Castledawson Pipe Band

Star and Crown Flute Band

Dunamoney Flute Band

Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band

Aughrim Rose of Derry Accordion Band

Aghagaskin Flute Band

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Ballynarrig Flute Band

Crown Defenders Flute Band Cloughmills

Star of the Roe Flute Band

Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster

Blair Memorial Flute Band

Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band

Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band,

Movenis Rising Sons Of William Flute Band

Dunaghy Flute Band

Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band

Dunloy Accordion Band

Freeman Memorial Flute Band

Pride of the Bann Flute Band,

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band,

Portadown Defenders Flute Band,

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band,

Craigywarren Flute Band Ballymena,

Ladyhill Flute Band

Pride of the Village Coagh.