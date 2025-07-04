Moneymore: 70 bands scheduled to take part in pre-Twelfth parade in village
Motorists are advised to avoid the village and, if possible, seek an alternative route to complete their journey.
Organised by Gortagilly Coronation Accordion Band, the parade is scheduled to begin at 8pm on the Moneyhaw Road.
According to the NI Parades Commission 2500 participants and supporters will take part.
The procession will make its way along Bridger Street, Hammond Street, Circular Road, Market Street, Smith Street, Northland Road, Northland Drive, Lawford Street, Main Street, Stonard Street and back to the starting point.
The parade is expected to end at 11pm, and traffic diversions will be in place.
Bands taking part include:
Sons of William Cookstown
Derryloran Boyne Defenders
Montober Flute Band
Magheraglass Flute Band
Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band
Drumnaclough Flute Band
Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
Tamlaghtmore Tigers
Kingsmills Flute Band
Ballyronan Accordion Band
Lisnamorrow Flute Band
Ballyneal Accordion Band
Salterstown Flute Band
Ballybriest Flower of the Heather Flute Band
Ballynenagh True Blues
Moneymore Bible and Crown Defenders FB
Ballindrum Pipe Band
Ringsend Pipe Band
Moneymore Accordion Band
Desertmartin Accordion Band
Cranny Pipe Band
Tobermore Loyal Flute Band
Blackhill Flute Band
Curran Flute Band
Knockloughrim Accordion Band
Maghera Sons of William Flute Band
Eden Accordion Band
Boveedy Flute Band
Lisnagrot Accordion Band
Bruces True Blues Accordion Band
Castledawson Flute Band
Castledawson Pipe Band
Star and Crown Flute Band
Dunamoney Flute Band
Ballymoughan Purple Guards Flute Band
Aughrim Rose of Derry Accordion Band
Aghagaskin Flute Band
Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster
Pride of the Maine Flute Band
Ballynarrig Flute Band
Crown Defenders Flute Band Cloughmills
Star of the Roe Flute Band
Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster
Blair Memorial Flute Band
Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band
Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band,
Movenis Rising Sons Of William Flute Band
Dunaghy Flute Band
Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band
Dunloy Accordion Band
Freeman Memorial Flute Band
Pride of the Bann Flute Band,
Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band,
Portadown Defenders Flute Band,
Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band,
Craigywarren Flute Band Ballymena,
Ladyhill Flute Band
Pride of the Village Coagh.
