Moneymore village gets set to host South Londonderry Twelfth of July demonstration

The South Londonderry Twelfth of July demonstration will be held in the village of Moneymore and is being billed as a family affair.

Taking in seven surrounding Districts - Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea,Maghrafelt, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Tobermore and the host District Moneymore - this will certainly be a family orientated ‘Twelfth’.

With almost 50 bands and lodges due to take part, spectators are in for a great spectacle of music and sights, from accordion, flute, pipe bands and even a few Lambeg drums.

One Ladies’ lodge and a number of Junior lodges will also be participating.

South Londonderry Twelfth of July Demonstration will be held in Moneymore. Credit: Tony Hendron

All District Lodges will assemble on the Desertmartin Road from 10.30am in a field opposite the junction with the Tulnagee Road and will move off in district order to the Demonstration Field on the Moneyhaw Road.

Moneymore District Lodge will lead the parade with the route being Desertmartin Road, station Road, Lawford Street, High Street, Stonard Street, Bridger Street, Moneyhaw Road.

All lodges are to be in the Demonstration Field by 1pm as the Religious Service will commence at 2pm Sharp.

The procession will depart the Demonstration Field at 3.30pm via Moneyhaw Road, Bridger Street, Stonard Street, High Street, Smith Street and Magherafelt Road to the buses parked.

The procession will be led by Kilrea District LOL No 5 then Tamlaght O’Crilly District LOL No 9, Garvagh District LOL No 4, Tobermore District LOL No 11, Castledawson District LOL No 1, Magherafelt District LOL No 3, Ballyronan District LOL No 7 and Moneymore District LOL No 10.