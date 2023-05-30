A famous story about a woman bringing elephants home to protect them during the Second World War is referenced in a new mural showcasing people and places in Bawnmore, Newtownabbey.

The re-imaging project ‘Bawnmore Through Time’ was created by artist Dean Kane (better known as Visual Waste), assisted by young people who participated in workshops to generate ideas.

Dean, who has painted dozens of bespoke graffiti art projects across Belfast for hotels, businesses and sporting bodies like Ulster Rugby, brought the young people’s ideas to life on the new installation.

Bawnmore and District Residents’ Association members and pupils at St Mary’s Primary School also helped create the final artwork, making it a real community endeavour.

Pictured at the official unveiling of Bawnmore mural are community group members along with Stephen Gamble (NIHE), Breige Mullaghan (NIHE area manager), Lesley Cuthbert (NIHE), Jonathan Strain (NIHE), Seamus Kelly (Bawnmore Group), Claire McGee (Bawnmore Group), Colin Denver (Bawnmore Group), Gerard Rossato (Clanmil) and Dean Kane (artist Visual Waste).

The eye-catching mural was jointly funded through the Housing Executive’s Community Cohesion Fund and Clanmil Housing Association.

Colin Denvir, Bawnmore community worker, said: “We wish to place on record our thanks to the Housing Executive and Clanmil Housing for their support with this amazing initiative. It was a community-led project encapsulating lots of local stories, places and people.

“Probably the most incredible local story featured on the mural dates from World War Two. A local woman, who was employed at Belfast Zoo, famously brought the elephants home with her to protect them from the Luftwaffe’s bombs during the Belfast Blitz.

“Molly Seaton also features – she was born close to here in 1905 and became the captain of the Ireland’s women’s football team after starting a local women’s club called Castle United. She died in 1974, but her legend lives on locally and it’s great to see her immortalised in such a stunning way.

Some of the themes featured on the Bawnmore Through Time mural.

Football World

“In a wee twist, one of the local kids involved in the mural workshops is also called Molly - she plays for Crusaders and we hope she makes a similar mark in the football world.

“Wolfe Tones GAA club are featured on the mural, as is Greencastle Rovers football club and there was great excitement recently when they captured the County Antrim Junior shield.

“We’ve also managed to incorporate the train which used to stop at Bawnmore and a popular fishing spot named Cockletown that is dear to many local people. A rainbow heart has also been placed on the mural as the young people see our community as open and diverse.

Stephen Gamble. Housing Executive good relations officer, said: “The Bawnmore Through Time reimaging project reflects the great history, diversity, culture, and future vision of the local community.

“It was amazing to see the young people from the area generating incredible ideas at the workshops, learning the local history of the area at the same time as they discussed the past with older members of the community.

“Everyone we have spoken to is very proud of the final outcome – we’re always happy to support positive cohesive community projects that make a difference in our neighbourhoods.”

Clanmil’s contribution to this project was funded through the Department of Communities Housing for All initiative and is part of the Felden Good Relations Plan.

Gerard Rosato, Clanmil community cohesion officer, said: ‘’Clanmil was delighted to be involved in the Bawnmore reimaging project.