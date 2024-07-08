Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction work has started on a new 53-home residential development in the north Antrim village of Cargan.

Hagan Homes’ latest residential development, Carncormick Meadow, located on Gortnageeragh Road, is the company’s first-ever housing development in the Cargan area.

The project, a significant £8 million investment, is expected to take two years to complete, creating up to 60 jobs during the construction phase.

The Ballyclare homebuilders said Carncormick Meadow ‘promises to be an exemplary residential community, blending modern living with the neighbouring beauty of County Antrim’s countryside and popular Northern Ireland attractions’.

An image of some of the properties available at Carncormick Meadow in Cargan. Picture: Hagan Homes

The development will feature 53 homes, including three-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, designed to cater to families and individuals. The homes will be priced between £160,000 and £190,000.

Hagan Homes said each home at Carncormick Meadow is designed to “an impeccably high standard, ensuring style, comfort, and luxury.”

The properties feature bright, spacious interiors, striking exteriors, and high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout. Homeowners will benefit from modern conveniences, including the Ember PS Smart Heating Control System, pre-wiring for BT and Sky Q, and ultrafast full fibre broadband.”

Carncormick Meadow is Hagan Homes' first A-rated EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) development. The EPC’s purpose is to indicate how energy efficient a building is, providing an energy efficiency rating from A to G, where A is very efficient, and G is the least efficient. The better the rating, the more energy efficient the building is, and the lower the fuel bills are likely to be.

An image of some of the properties available at Carncormick Meadow in Cargan. Picture: Hagan Homes

Hagan Homes said Carncormick Meadow offers residents convenient access to essential amenities and services. With a bus stop just minutes away by foot, commuting to Ballymena and beyond is easy. The development also boasts excellent road links to Ballymena, Antrim, and Belfast city centre for daily commuters. Belfast International Airport and George Best City Airport are reachable in under an hour by car, making travel further afield straightforward.

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions at Hagan Homes, said, “We are thrilled to bring Carncormick Meadow to the Cargan area. This development illustrates our commitment to building high-quality homes that meet the needs of modern families while integrating seamlessly with the natural beauty of the surrounding area. We look forward to welcoming the first homeowners and seeing this community flourish. We anticipate the first handovers to take place this winter.”

The showhome at Carncormick Meadow is scheduled to open in October. The first phase of homes will be completed, with handovers beginning in November and December. The entire site is expected to be finished by early 2026.