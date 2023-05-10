Plans have been submitted for the construction of new social housing units in Rasharkin, Co Antrim.

The proposal is for 10 units including vehicular access, landscaping and associated site works. The 0.38 hectare site is located along Church Road in Rasharkin, a main thoroughfare through the centre of the village.

According to the Design and Access Statement submitted by Hall Black Douglas, the proposal aims “to deliver high quality social housing for the Rasharkin area”. It will provide four semi-detached, two-storey dwellings and six own door apartments.

The Design and Access Statement notes: “The housing mix has been arrived at through a process of engagement between the client housing association, the Housing Executive and the local population which established a requirement for suitable accommodation in the area.

Church Road, Rasharkin. Image by Google

“The area comprises a mix of public and private housing and the village centre is just a few minutes’ walk to the north west of the site. The site has a gentle gradient, is rectangular in shape and has road frontage onto Church Road which provides a vehicular access opportunity. The locality has good road links to Ballymoney, Ballymena and Kilrea.”

The statement adds the height, scale and massing of the proposal is “consistent with the neighbouring dwellings and they have been designed to sustain and enhance the character of the locality”. In addition, the proposed materials “reflect the surrounding context and will provide a high quality finish for future residents”.

The statement adds: “The mixture of smooth white render, simple grey brick details, and dark roofing tiles reflect a palette of materials sensitive to the local context. We aim to create a clean crisp appearance with a solid, quality feel for the scheme.”

The homes have also been designed to incorporate the latest building control amendments relating to conservation of energy with the aim of achieving an EPC A rating. Each dwelling has roof mounted solar panels, heat-pumps and high levels of insulation and air-tightness.

The statement concludes: “The proposals accord with planning policy, demonstrating a best practice approach to design and sustainable development and therefore we believe full planning permission should be granted.”