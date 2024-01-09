A long-serving Girls’ Brigade leader has thanked everyone who has backed her over the years after being nominated to receive the BEM.

Mrs Joan Lynas is to receive the Medal of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to the Girls' Brigade and to the community in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland.

The lifelong member of Templepatrick Presbyterian Church became associated with the GB Company at the Antrim Road-based church, firstly as a member, before going on to serve as an associate.

Detailing her connection to the religious organisation and how she feels after being nominated for the accolade, Mrs Lynas explained: “Initially I worked with all age groups in the company providing music for various activities and latterly with the Explorer Section up to P4. I continued in this role for over 50 years until retiring in March 2020 just as Covid hit.

Joan Lynas BEM. (Pic: Contributed).

"I still have a strong attachment to the company and would occasionally help out when extra help is required.

"I feel honoured, humbled and delighted to receive this accolade. However, in our company there’s such a group of dedicated, loyal officers and associates, caring for a present company of almost 90 girls that I feel I’m receiving this honour on their behalf and those who have served in the company before.

"I received the notification of my nomination in mid-November. It was very difficult keeping news of this award under wraps until the official announcement - especially from family members.”

Aside from the GB company, Mrs Lynas has been involved with different aspects of children’s work in the church, including training the children’s choir for Christmas and Children’s Day services.

The BEM recipient is still part of the team who facilitate ‘Temple Tots’, a mother and toddler group in the church hall.

Mrs Lynas also has a keen interest in music, serving on The Mossgrove Youth Musical Festival organising committee for over 30 years.

Thanking everyone who has supported her, Mrs Lynas added: “Throughout my life, many people have inspired and encouraged me, a large number of whom are no longer with us.

"My parents inspired me in my studies to become a teacher with music lessons although I have been retired now for some time. Many people within the church family have inspired me by their strong faith and sense of service. Most of all I would like to thank my husband Brian and my family, for all their love and support.

“I think it cannot be overemphasised that the service given by volunteers in youth organisations or youth work is invaluable to the community. They give of their time and talents week by week, guiding, with a real desire to help and influence the young people in their care to develop their abilities to be the best they can be.”