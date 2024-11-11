The annual festive charity quiz in the Nortel Club is set to support people across the country who have been impacted by dementia.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event, which will mark 20 years since the first quiz was held, will take place at the Cloughfern Avenue venue on Thursday, December 19.

Organised by Nortel Club committee member, Stephen Greene, all proceeds will go to support the work of Dementia NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which was hosted a number of times by the late media presenter, Stephen Clements, has backed the work of worthy causes, including Meningitis Research Foundation, Macmillan in Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Hospice, raising an estimated six-figure sum over the years.

The annual Nortel Club festive fundraising quiz will take place on December 19. (Pic: Archive photo from 2018 Nortel quiz, contributed).

Mr Greene explained: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this event, with a special thanks going to our main sponsor for the last few years, Andy Poots from Breedon.

"Thanks also to Dougie Marshall, Glen Pavis and our dear friend Stephen Clements. I would also like to thank all who have donated prizes over the years - there are far too many to mention, but you know who you are and thanks to Copyworld who have taken care of all our printing needs for these events.

"One of my biggest thanks goes to Willie McKee and especially Gillian for all her help and dedication right from the beginning. These nights would not be possible without the hard work of Lesley-Anne and her team of staff, but also the management committee of Nortel Social Club.

"I look forward to seeing you all on Thursday, December 19 from 7pm for a night of great craic and great prizes.”