“As the number of people with homelessness status continues to rise month on month, we want our society to think about how we can turn the tide,” the NIHE’s manager in the southern region told a conference this month.

A short video featuring A Day in the Life of a Housing Advisor was shown at a special meeting in Portadown focusing on Homelessness Awareness Week this month.

Chaired by the Housing Executive, the South Homelessness Local Area Group hosted an event to help raise awareness of homelessness in the region. Statutory, voluntary and community agencies took part in the forum at Millennium Court in Portadown, Co Armagh which also included presentations and discussions.

Statutory, voluntary and community agencies took part in the forum at Millennium Court which also included presentations and discussions. The meeting was one of a series of events held across Northern Ireland on the theme Turning the Tide.

Newly appointed housing advisor Rebecca McKenzie, who is a Housing Executive graduate trainee, talked about her job in the video. “In my role I assess housing applicants, in line with our Housing Selection Scheme. As part of my day to day work I come in contact with people who are homeless or threatened with homelessness.

Ellen Young (left), from Belfast Central Mission, and Rebecca McKenzie, a housing advisor with the Housing Executive, featured in a video about their work which was screened at a meeting at Millennium Court focusing on homelessness.

“When presented with a homeless case, I get in touch with various agencies in the south area to provide support and address the needs of that person. I really enjoy working on the frontline and engaging with our customers. I enjoy getting to know our clients and being able to put in a plan in place to help them.”

The area group meets regularly to discuss local issues and solutions in order to address and prevent homelessness. Members include Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Southern Trust, PSNI, Homeless Connect, CEDAR Foundation, Women’s Aid, Citizens Advice, Simon Community, Housing Rights and De Paul.

Speakers brought delegates up to date with the latest facts and figures, and the steps being taken to combat the problem. Chair Mark Ingham, the Housing Executive’s manager for the South Area, said: “The theme of homelessness awareness week this year is Turning the Tide. As the number of people with homelessness status continues to rise month on month, we want our society to think about how we can turn the tide.

“We are exploring ways we can try to prevent homelessness in our local council area and how best to support people who become homeless,” he said. “Homelessness is not only about people rough sleeping but includes other issues such as people making temporary arrangements to stay with friends and families and those living in accommodation which does not meet their needs because of mobility or other issues.

“We were grateful to have the opportunity to discuss this important issue and to raise awareness of the support available in the local area.”

Catherine Carey, the Housing Executive’s Homelessness Strategy Manager, said: “This area group plays a key part in the delivery of the Homelessness Strategy 2022-27. It is important that we continue to work together in order to prevent homelessness and to ensure that we provide appropriate support to those households experiencing homelessness.

“It is crucial to continue to raise awareness so that people and communities know what support is available to them and how they can access it.” said Catherine Carey.