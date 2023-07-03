After more than four years of campaigning, an inclusive, commemorative space for those who have lost a child has opened in a Craigavon park.

First discussed in early 2019, plans to install a memory bench in Tannaghmore Gardens were originally approved in November 2020, following a campaign by Danielle Donohoe – who lost one of her twin daughters during her pregnancy – and supported by Councillor Julie Flaherty.

At the time, Cllr Flaherty’s proposal was seconded by the then Craigavon councillor, Declan McAlinden who praised both women for their efforts to bring the “tremendous proposal forward”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing her delight this memorial garden is finally a reality, Cllr Flaherty, who lost her son, Jake, in 2013, just days after his second birthday said she is glad to see anyone who needs it now has a “little space to sit, think and dream”.

The baby loss memorial garden at Tannaghmore Gardens. Credit ABC Council

“This is another one that took a lot of work, patience and time over what turned into a long number of years,” said the UUP councillor.

“I’ve been over to it already, there are a few little things to finish off and a lovely little plaque to go on the benches but it is open to anyone. For those who need it, for those who feel it or for those who don’t know where to go, here is a little space to sit, think and dream.

“I am very fortunate in ways, I have a lovely grave to visit but many parents do not, or they don’t feel they can cope with a cemetery. That is what this site is for.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craigavon Councillor Catherine Nelson, chaired council’s leisure and community services committee in 2019/20 and said the space will allow “families to come and reflect on child and baby loss”.

Councillor Catherine Nelson. Credit: ABC Council

“This is a beautiful, quiet space we have secured in Tannaghmore Gardens for families to come and reflect on child and baby loss,” said the Sinn Fein group leader.

Little Angel

“This means so much to me personally and it is for every friend or family member I know who has experienced the loss of a baby or child before their hearts were ready. I hope this little space brings you some comfort and lets you feel closer to your little angel.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in 2020, Ms Donohoe said she “felt so alone” following the loss of her little girl (Ellie) and hoped the space would give “families a place to grieve and reflect, whilst also potentially addressing awareness around the topic”.

Councillor Julie Flaherty. Credit: ABC Council

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Baby loss affects one in four pregnancies,” said Danielle. “That is a devastating statistic and the messages coming into my inbox at the time made that statistic all the more sobering. Yet sadly, the silence and stigma remains in our communities. That got me thinking about how we could create an open and inclusive space locally, that would give families a place to grieve and reflect, whilst also potentially addressing awareness around this topic.”

Danielle also told of her hope this memorial garden could be somewhere “bright and cheerful” to bring Ellie’s surviving twin sister, Elsie as she grows up.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7fcek5“It is somewhere I will look forward to bringing Elsie, we can have little conversations about her twin sister and then I can let her go and play and enjoy the park’s other offerings.”