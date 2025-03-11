Outpouring of sympathy following sudden death of Baby Emily Whinnery in Cookstown

A Mid Ulster councillor says the people of Cookstown are in 'complete shock' following the sudden death of a baby girl in the town on Sunday.

There has been widespread sympathy expressed following the death of the child who has been named locally as Emily Whinnery.

Ulster Unionist Party member Councillor Trevor Wilson described it as every parents worst nightmare.

“This is an absolute tragedy and has left everyone in shock," he said. "The people of Cookstown are in complete shock at what happened on Sunday and my thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death of a child at a house in the Burnvale Crescent area of Cookstown, on Sunday 9th March.

A death notice on Desmond Watters Funeral Services reads: Baby Emily Whinnery has ‘passed into God’s Heavenly Kingdom on Sunday 9th March (suddenly).’

It continues: ‘Emily (aged 15 months) and is the beloved Daughter of Stacey Whinnery and Blane Gordon.’

She is also described as the ‘much adored Sister of Rhys, Charlie and Riley, loving Granddaughter of Hazel (Keith) and Stephen (Joyce)’ and wider family circle.

It adds that she is ‘forever loved and missed by the entire Whinnery, Holdsworth, Donaghy and Gordon Family Circle’ and “The smallest of feet have the power to leave big and everlasting footprints on our hearts”.

Hundreds of people have expressed sympathy with the family online.

These include the following: “Thoughts are with you all at this time and the days ahead, there are no words for a loss like yours, may little Emily rest in peace with the angels.”

"Praying for you all and i am so unbelievably sorry for the loss you have had to experience xx”

"Just heartbreaking such a beautiful wee angel.”

"Heartbreaking news ..such a beautiful we pet... condolences to all the family,” and

“A precious little angel. God love the whole family absolutely heartbreaking.”