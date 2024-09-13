Flute bands from across Northern Ireland are to parade in Ballyclare on Saturday (September 14) to help Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ commemorate their 20th year.

The band, formed in the south Antrim town in the autumn of 2004, will also be using Saturday's parade as an opportunity to pay tribute to member, Adam Milton, who passed away on September 7 following a road traffic collision in England.

A handful of original members, including Jonathan Wilson, have remained in the band since its formation.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Jonathan said: “The band was started by a few like-minded people, including the late Eric Weir, who wanted to have a flute band in the town.

Members of Ballyclare Protestant Boys' taking part in the Twelfth in Newtownabbey in 2007. (Pic: Freddie Parkinson).

"Threre hadn’t been a band in the town since the Red Hand had folded and people were travelling outside of the area if they wanted to be in a band.

"Starting the Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ up in 2004 got a band going again in the town and gave people the chance to join together, learn an instrument, make friendships and travel across the country to take part in parades and indoor events.

"We take part in at least 20 parades each year. My favourite parade was the NI Centenary Parade from Stormont to Sandy Row. It was great to have been able to take part in this.

“A number of members have passed away over the years, including Josh Beggs, Eric Weir and Janice and now Adam Milton. We will lay a wreath ahead of the main parade at Ballyclare War Memorial and then another at our mural at the foot of Main Street in Adam’s memory.

"Over 30 bands are set to participate in our parade at 7.45pm and we would request that they lower their flags as they pass our mural as a mark of respect.”

Jonathan added: “We meet each Monday night in the Blues Club for band practice at 7pm and new members are always welcome. No experience is needed and full tuition will be given.

"We’d like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past two decades and everyone who will be participating and spectating at our parade. Donations will be kindly received throughout the parade, with any money raised going towards the upkeep of the band.”