The Glens of Antrim are set to benefit from a series of strategic investments to the tune of £26m over the coming years.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working with a number of funding partners to deliver a diverse portfolio of projects. Ballycastle and Cushendall will be the main beneficiaries of this funding injection, with a total of six exciting, high-profile schemes in the pipeline.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan noted the importance of the investment for the future prosperity of the region and its citizens.

He added: “Through partnership working with a range of stakeholders, including the UK Government, Stormont departments and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Council is helping to deliver a substantial injection of more than £26m into the Glens region – an area which has suffered from under-investment for many years.

Image shows the plans for Ballycastle Shared Space Project. CREDIT CCGBC

“These projects will have a positive impact on the quality of life for residents and visitors, and will help strengthen the local economy. I would like to personally thank all our delivery and funding partners involved in these exciting and transformative projects.”

Ballycastle Shared Space Project (£4.32m)

A new Shared Space Project in Ballycastle is among projects to benefit from £65m (77m Euros) in PEACEPLUS funding. The PEACEPLUS Programme is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received an investment of £4.32m (5.2m Euros) to create the Ballycastle Shared Space Project at the site of the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus. This project, which will see the enhancement of sports facilities on the grounds of the planned campus, providing community access and shared usage between the school and the local community at evenings and weekends for sport, leisure and recreation.

The Ballycastle Shared Space Project, which will be led by Council in partnership with the Department for Education, will include conversion of grass soccer pitch to 3G and floodlighting; floodlighting to astro turf hockey pitch; floodlighting to 3G GAA pitch; upgrade of three court sports hall to 4 court and upgrade of changing and ancillary accommodation.

The scheme, first announced by the Minister of Education in July 2014, requires a total investment of over £70m and will see new and unique facilities created for the benefit of 1,180 pupils in the Ballycastle area. The Department for Education, with the support of the Education Authority, has citied this as one of their top priorities and it is likely to be the first shared education campus of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The Council investment is being fully funded by PEACEPLUS, with construction already commenced on-site. It is expected that new facilities will be completed for use in late 2027.

Cushendall Innovation Centre (£1.7m)

Cushendall will benefit from a share of the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal, a landmark agreement which will see some £100m invested in nine separate projects across the Borough over the next decade.

With anticipated funding of £36m from UK Government and the same from the NI Executive, alongside other partner contributions, this deal is set to shape the future economic trajectory of the Borough.

As one of the nine projects receiving Growth Deal funding, the Cushendall Innovation Centre will see the village’s former police station transformed into a digital employment hub.

Phase 1 of the project was completed last year under the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, which saw the premises renovated and reimagined, creating small offices, workspaces and communal areas to facilitate remote, flexible and hybrid working as well as helping new and growing businesses.

And with a further planned investment of £1.7m as part of the Growth Deal, Phase 2 will entail extending the former police station to provide more scope for open spaces, larger offices, training suites as well as meeting and function rooms that will supplement the existing offer and make the hub more sustainable.

It is anticipated that the Growth Deal funding will have a significant positive impact on Cushendall and its hinterland, with more local jobs, improved business collaboration and increased community engagement.

Ballycastle Leisure Centre (£16.4m)

After many years of consultation and community lobbying for a local swimming pool in Ballycastle, plans to replace the old Sheskburn House leisure facilities and develop a modern leisure centre are now underway.

Council has approved plans for a new Ballycastle Leisure Centre and outdoor recreational facilities at a cost of £16.4m on the Quay Road including 25m pool (4 lane), wet play area and spa; gym and large studio; village changing and changing places facility; bouldering wall; outdoor pump track; off-road running/walking trail; and accessible play park.

The Council investment of £8.2m is being match funded by UK Government through the Levelling Up fund, with construction anticipated to commence early 2025.

Ballycastle Environmental Improvement Scheme (£1.75m)

The Ballycastle Environmental Improvement Scheme (EIS) aims to provide a high-quality public realm for the Diamond Town Centre area and surrounding streets.

The works include improving the Diamond appearance and create a potential event space (include power & light), sympathetic to the surrounding heritage & historic character; new furniture – planting/trees/seating; making the area more accessible for pedestrians - including footpath widening, reallocating excessive road width and enhanced road crossings, where possible; reduced parking and relocation of the taxi rank; provision/improvement of signage.

The majority of the £1.75m EIS costs will be funded by the Department for Communities, with Council contributing approximately 5%-20%.

Stage 1 of the capital development process has been completed, with an initial design now progressing to Stage 2 with the submission of a planning application and the preparation of tender package.

Red Bay pier project (£733k)

Council has been awarded £733k from the UK Government under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for the Red Bay Pier project. Breathing new life into the pier and restoring it back to full use will open possibilities for future use and economic potential.

Council says it is delighted to be able to restore and preserve this piece of rich local heritage. The redeveloped pier will be a vibrant asset for nearby rural communities, including Cushendall. As well as boating and mooring facilities, it will bring health and wellbeing benefits to locals and visitors alike through access to outdoors activities including open water swimming, fishing, canoeing and paddleboarding.

Ballycastle Museum project (£1.6m)

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council received initial support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their Ballycastle Museum project in 2023. Made possible by National Lottery players, the project aims to restore, extend, and refurbish Ballycastle Museum over the next number of years.

Development funding of £202,981 has been awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services progress their plans to apply for a National Lottery delivery grant of around £1.6m.