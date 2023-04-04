Parishioners of Aghalee celebrate the re-opening of Holy Trinity Church (Soldierstown)

Parishioners in Aghalee recently celebrated the re-opening of Holy Trinity Church in Soldierstown.

In 2019 the Aghalee Parish Heritage Project commenced with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project includes the restoration of Holy Trinity church, Soldierstown (1677); repairing damage caused by long-term extensive dampness to the church which is itself a B1 listed building. Over the past three years the church has been completely restored and refurbished.

The main contractor was J.S. Dunlop Ltd and the architect supervising the restoration work was Leighton Johnston Associates.

Bishop of Down and Dromore, the Right Reverend David McClay rededicated the church and dedicated a number of generously donated gifts including the newly restored organ. The service was conducted by the Rector, the Reverend Paul McAdam assisted by Mrs June Todd, Parish Reader.

The church organ, installed just over 100 years ago, was also restored by Wells Kennedy Ltd - thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

Recently two events took place in the now beautifully restored church to mark the re-opening.

On the evening of Friday March 24, Kerygma (The Good News Choir) performed a Celebration and Thanksgiving Concert. The choir gave delightful renditions of well-known hymns and contemporary anthems of both a praise and devotional nature.

On Sunday March 26 the Bishop of Down and Dromore, the Right Reverend David McClay rededicated the church and dedicated a number of generously donated gifts including the newly restored organ.

The service was conducted by the Rector, the Reverend Paul McAdam assisted by Mrs June Todd, Parish Reader.

The choir, under the direction of the organist, Mrs Vivien McCullough, sang two sacred pieces and Bishop McClay gave an inspiring address on a reading from the Book of Ezekiel.

Aghalee Parish Heritage Project also includes the creation of a heritage archive capturing the history of the area. Talks on ‘The Lagan Navigation Trust’ and ‘Our Holy Heritage’ have already been given and further talks related will be delivered later this year.

Volunteers are now engaged in gathering an archive of old photos, transferring church records to computer, and collating other heritage information relating to the Aghalee area.

On Saturday July 1 the centenary of the installation of the church organ will be celebrated with a day of organ recitals to be given by guest organists.

