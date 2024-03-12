Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clover High School Band from South Carolina – which is officially twinned with Larne – will be parading through the town centre to Inver Park.

Urging the public’s co-operation, the PSNI said: “At around 3:00pm the band will leave Curran Road, proceed along Main Street as they head to Inver. Following a wreath laying service at the War Memorial there is a free concert being held at Inver Park, which will include performances from local dancers and musicians - gates open at 3:30pm.

"We are expecting a big crowd to see this elaborate display, so if you are planning to attend please park responsibly and adhere to directions of local officers who will be assisting with traffic flow around the town.”

The visitors will bring all the colour and pageantry of an American marching band to Larne. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The 160-strong band will be accompanied by 100 parents and teachers. Following a short wreath laying ceremony at the town war memorial to commemorate American soldiers who trained in the area during the Second World War (and later taking part in the Normandy Landings), the band will headline a free public concert at Inver Park.

Gates will open from 3.30pm for the Inver Park event, which will include local Scottish and Irish dancers, plus the ALS Band - who will be performing American themed songs.

Among those attending the performances as guests of the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, will be James Perry MBE, Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim and Paul Roelle, representative of the US Consulate in Northern Ireland.