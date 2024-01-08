A former teacher and sub postmaster has been appointed as the High Sheriff of the County of Antrim for 2024.

Mrs Patricia Perry’s appointment was officially announced in the Belfast edition of the London Gazette. As the monarch’s ‘judicial representative’ in the county, the High Sheriff performs a range of ceremonial roles.

The office is the oldest secular office under the crown. The first record for a Sheriff in County Antrim dates back to 1343 and the role has changed considerably over the years. As well as a number of official functions the office bearer is expected to attend a range of civic events during their year in office.

The honorary appointment is made by the Secretary of State on behalf of His Majesty the King. The appointee is provided with a ‘Warrant of Appointment’ and is issued with a ‘Declaration of Sheriff’.

​Patricia is a native of Ballymena and lives between Gracehill and Ahoghill. A teacher by profession she was educated at Ballymena Primary School and then Cambridge House Grammar School before completing her studies in Cardiff, Bristol and London.

The new High Sheriff taught for a number of years in Downshire High School in Carrickfergus before taking over her father’s role as sub postmaster in Harryville in Ballymena. She later established an award winning art gallery and gift shop in the village of Ahoghill.

Inner Wheel has played an important part in Patricia’s life over recent years. She has undertaken the role of president of the Ballymena Club on several occasions and was honoured to be appointed as district chairman (all Ireland) for the organisation for the year 2020/2021.

Inner Wheel is the largest women’s organisation in the world and it is very appropriate that a member has been appointed as High Sheriff in the year which marks the centenary of the founding of the organisation.