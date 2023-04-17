Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved an application seeking to build eight social houses in Portadown.

Lodged by agent Rolston Architects on behalf of applicant Arbour Housing the application seeks permission to build eight social housing dwellings consisting of four, three-person, two-bedroom apartments; two, two-person, one-bedroom apartments and two, three-person, two-person wheelchair apartments.

At a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, April 5, members were advised there have been six objections to this application from six different postal addresses. Among the concerns expressed are the impact the proposal will have on wildlife, traffic, pressures on sewerage infrastructure and the potential for an increased flooding risk.

A report on the development notes the 0.52 hectare application site is located within the development limit for Craigavon urban area on land zoned for housing.

A site map with the proposed development area outlined in red.

The site is accessed via the existing Ballyoran Manor development which consists of a mixture of detached, semi-detached and townhouse dwellings all exclusively a redbrick finish.

Area Plan

Having considered all relevant planning policy and the opinion of all statutory consultees, council’s planning officers are of the opinion the proposed development complies with the area plan, the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) and all other relevant planning policies.

With no speakers in favour of or against the application present, the committee’s chair, Alderman Gareth Wilson praised the report and told the chamber he would move straight to the decision and debate phase.

Councillor Sam Nicholson noted a similar scheme was previously approved for this land which has been zoned for housing within the Craigavon area plan and said he was minded to support the recommendation to approve the application.

“It is a very detailed report, everything is in there, all consultations have come back and there are no issues,” he said. “I am happy to propose we accept this recommendation.”

