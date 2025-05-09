Pope Leo XIV is 'a friend of Ireland' says Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primate of All Ireland and Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin has described new Pope Leo XIV as “a friend of Ireland”.

There was much excitement on Thursday evening when Robert Prevost became the first American to be elected the leader of the Catholic Church.

He emerged as Pope Leo XIV onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome to the cheers and applause of a huge crowd.

The 69-year-old former cardinal was chosen to be the 267th pope by the conclave after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Pope Francis.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd from the main central balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8. Picture: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images.

Welcoming the announcement, Archbishop Martin said he and the other Irish archbishops – Dermot Farrell, Kieran O’Reilly, Francis Duffy – had met the new pope.

"He came across as a humble and respectful listener, wanting to learn as much as possible about the Church in Ireland,” said the archbishop.

"He is a calm, affable and approachable person. He is a friend of Ireland and no doubt the Augustinian communities at home will be delighted with the news,” Archbishop Eamon Martin said from Lourdes, where as he is currently leading a pilgrimage from the Archdiocese of Armagh to the Marian grotto.

"Pope Leo is a missionary at heart with a breadth of international experience and background – having ministered in three continents. His opening words about peace and ‘building bridges’ indicate that he wishes to work for reconciliation and unity in the Church and in the world.

"Pope Leo’s choice of name suggests that a commitment to Catholic social teaching will be a hallmark of his papacy.”