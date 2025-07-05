New Orleans-founded chicken chain Popeyes has provided a look at its latest Northern Ireland restaurant ahead of its opening on Monday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Popeyes will open at 11am at The Junction in Antrim, offering sit-in and takeaway options.

It will also be the first Popeyes drive-thru in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Skidmore, training manager at Popeyes, is getting the new team ready for opening day.

A first look at the new Popeyes at The Junction, Antrim. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

"As we put the finishing touches to the new restaurant, excitement is building - not just within our team, but across The Junction and the wider community.

"We’re proud to be bringing the spirit and flavour of New Orleans to Northern Ireland, and the team can’t wait to welcome our first customers through the doors on Monday."

The new restaurant’s interior takes inspiration from the vibrant colours and energy of New Orleans, featuring a lively, welcoming design and multiple convenient ordering options - including online ordering via the Popeyes app, self-service kiosks, counter service with the team, and a dedicated drive-thru lane.

It will be open from 8am to 10pm seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first look at the new Popeyes at The Junction, Antrim. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

The new Antrim restaurant will feature the full menu for dine-in and drive-thru customers including fan-favourites such as Popeyes iconic chicken sandwich range, hot wings, tenders, original southern biscuits and gravy.

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition that has seen it become one of the world's largest chicken quick-service restaurants.

All Popeyes chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices before it is hand-breaded and hand-battered to create its famous shatter crunch texture.

The brand’s first Northern Ireland restaurant at Lesley Forestside opened last September.