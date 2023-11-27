Poppy Appeal: Carrickfergus Royal British Legion thanks public who helped raise over £37k
and live on Freeview channel 276
Poppy sellers from the branch, led by Poppy Appeal organiser Derek Roberts, are delighted to announce a £3000 increase in donations this year in the area, totalling £37,106.71.
Derek expressed his gratitude to all the helpers, family, friends, and community groups throughout Carrickfergus, along with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the three main outlets of Tesco, Sainsbury's, and The Mall, and last but not least, the public who made it possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Earlier this month, family and friends of the late Carrickfergus Royal British Legion stalwart Alan Hamilton raised funds for the appeal with a sponsored walk around the town.
Money raised during the Poppy Appeal is used to provide financial, emotional and social support to those who have served, or are currently serving, in the Armed Forces, and their families.