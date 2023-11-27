The Carrickfergus Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has thanked those in the Carrickfergus area for their generosity during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Poppy sellers from the branch, led by Poppy Appeal organiser Derek Roberts, are delighted to announce a £3000 increase in donations this year in the area, totalling £37,106.71.

Derek expressed his gratitude to all the helpers, family, friends, and community groups throughout Carrickfergus, along with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the three main outlets of Tesco, Sainsbury's, and The Mall, and last but not least, the public who made it possible.

Earlier this month, family and friends of the late Carrickfergus Royal British Legion stalwart Alan Hamilton raised funds for the appeal with a sponsored walk around the town.