Portadown College Girls 1st XI have ended a 29-year wait to lift the Belfast Telegraph Senior Schools Cup, defeating holders The Royal School, Armagh in a dramatic final at Playball, Stormont.

The contest, which was a thriller, saw the College squad triumph 2-0 on run-ins at the end of the school’s year of centenary celebrations.

With both teams having opportunities to win the game in normal time, it was Portadown College who secured their place as Ulster’s top schoolgirls team this season.

Facing their close rivals who were aiming for a triple of cup final wins, Portadown College delivered a performance filled with courage, determination and resilience.

The Portadown College Girls 1st XI team celebrates victory in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Schools’ Cup final. Picture: Front Row Union

The final lived up to its top two billing, with neither side giving an inch in a tense opening quarter. The breakthrough came four minutes into the third quarter when Joni Cunningham put Armagh ahead from a well-executed penalty corner.

Portadown College, however, refused to be deterred. Spearheaded by relentless forwards Emily Adamson and Lucy Megaw they pressed for an equaliser, and winning an attacking Penalty Corner on the stroke of the third- quarter break, Evie Thompson deflected Rebekah Lennon’s strike past the Armagh ‘keeper to level the scores at 1-1.

The fourth quarter was fiercely contested. The College had a penalty corner attack overturned on appeal. This was followed by an Armagh counter attack and with two minutes left in normal time, Royal School Armagh had a penalty stroke awarded. College ‘keeper Makyla Stevenson, who had an excellent game, stood firm as the Armagh taker forced her effort wide.

RSA won two corners in the dying moments but the organisation of the Portadown defence was resolute pushing the game into run-ins.

Rebekah Lennon receives the Belfast Telegraph Senior Schools’ Cup. Picture: Front Row Union

In a tactical switch by coach Beth Harper, goalkeeper Makyla Stevenson was replaced by Jessica Finch who proved unbeatable, keeping a clean sheet through four Armagh attempts. College takers Evie Thompson and Leah Galbraith converted slick run-ins sealing a 2-0 victory and sparking jubilant celebrations.

On an evening where the whole squad pulled together it was the constant threat of Emily Adamson that resulted in her being named Player of the Match.

Captain Rebekah Lennon proudly lifted the Belfast Telegraph Senior Schools Cup, marking a momentous achievement for the team and the College community at the end of its centenary year.

Celebration time for the Portadown College Girls 1st XI. Picture: Front Row Union

In an interview after the match, Rebekah expressed her delight, saying: “We never gave up. We decided before we stepped on the pitch that we weren’t going to lose, we had to do everything to turn that (goal) over and we did. We knew when we got that equaliser we had to at least hang on for the draw and run ins. I don’t think I fully believe it yet!”

Portadown College will now face the best of Irish Schools’ hockey teams when they represent Ulster in the Kate Russell All-Ireland Tournament at Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on April 3-4.

Portadown College squad: Makyla Stevenson (GK), Keeley Telford, Hannah Davison, Evie Thompson, Lucy Megaw, Rebekah Lennon (Capt), Leah Galbraith (V Capt), Rebecca Owen, Maisy Hannath, Emily Adamson, Hayley McAllister, Grace Adamson, Rebecca Flavelle, Martha Speers, Emily Adamson, Kate Haffey, Beth Evans, Jessica Finch (GK)

Coach: Beth Harper, Manager: Alison Symington, Assistant: Andrew Symington