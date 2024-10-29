A £6m investment in a Co Armagh manufacturing firm means a brand new range of ready-to-eat puddings – including rhubarb crumble.

Davison’s, which specialises in hot desserts for retail and food services both chilled and frozen, will use the multi-million investment from HSBC UK to refurbish an existing unit on site and to purchase a new automated process and packing line.

Alan Davison MD and his brother Graham Davison, director of Davison's are excited about the new £6m investment in their firm which is situated just outside Portadown, Co Armagh.

The company hopes that, due to the expansion, this will lead to even more jobs in the years to come. It also predicts an 80 percent rise in revenue over the next four years due to this new development.

The new 50,000 sq. ft facility, outside Portadown, will enable the company to begin producing new ‘ready to eat’ desserts for retail customers in Ireland and Great Britain, such as individual cheesecakes, premium trifles, glass potted and high-protein desserts.

The firm revealed that the upgraded facility will also include a fully integrated robotic system to automate the packing process.

A tasty Rhubarb Crumble which is made by Davison's near Portadown, Co Armagh. The firm has just announced a £6m expansion.

This high tech approach will enable the company to enhance the skills of its existing 118 employees in automated procedures, while also paving the way for an expansion in its workforce in the forthcoming years.

Alan Davison, Managing Director at Davison’s, said: “This is a very exciting time for Davison’s as we significantly increase our capacity to manufacture puddings and expand our offering.

"We’ve worked with HSBC UK for around 15 years now and it continues to provide us with excellent support and advice,” said Mr Davison.

Rory Clarke, Relationship Director at HSBC UK, said: "The food industry is a core focus for HSBC UK, and this is a great opportunity for Davison’s to expand its product range and boost their revenue.

"Its brilliant to see a family-run business go from strength to strength,” he said.

The £6 million in funding from HSBC UK will partially fund the capital investment to support the Ready to eat dessert project. Having been approached by a long-standing customer within retail requesting a range of ready to eat and food to go desserts, Davison’s has forecasted an 80% increase in revenue over the next four years.