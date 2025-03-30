Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a real party atmosphere in Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown on Friday as David Morton celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends and staff.

A large group of well-wishers gathered to mark the occasion, including Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Kyle Savage.

David was born to David and Matilda Morton at their farm at Drumnacanver Road, Keady – now locally known as Longnancy’s – on March 28, 1925. He was their oldest son having a younger brother and sister.

He attended Madden Primary School until the age of 14 when he was employed at McCrea’s Garage, Madden Rd, Keady, maintaining cars and agricultural machinery. He also spent time working on the farm and often recounts looking after the horse which in those days was the equivalent of our tractors.

David gained employment as a mechanic for James Murland Ltd, Castlewellan, moving there in 1948.

His next major milestone was his marriage to Margaret (Madge) Mitchell at Drumhillary Presbyterian Church on April 27, 1949. They set up home in Annsborough, Castlewellan.

In 1963 their only child Nigel came into their lives. At this stage they were residing at Clarkill Rd, Annsborough.

In his spare time David enjoyed gardening, working at cars and agricultural machinery. He was an active member of Castlewellan Presbyterian Church, enjoying various church-based activities.

Unfortunately in 1964 Madge was diagnosed with renal failure and after having kidney transplants at St Mary’s Hospital, London and ongoing treatments at Belfast City Hospital she passed away on July 5, 1982.

David continued in employment for James Murland Ltd, part of The Ulster Weaving Co Ltd, and attained the role of foreman fitter. In 1977 he was awarded the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal ‘in recognition of his 28 years of loyal and devoted service’.

He retired from full time employment in April 1990 and continued working on a three-day basis until his 70th birthday.

In retirement he travelled, visiting various parts of the British Isles, Germany and Australia and moved to reside in Annalong. There he continued with his hobbies of gardening and vintage tractors.

In 2003 David moved to Portadown and due to health issues, moved to Mahon Hall Care Home in 2022.