A Portadown woman has set up a Pet Food Bank amid fears owners, already struggling with the Cost of Living Crisis, will abandon animals they are unable to feed.

Donna Whitten says she was inspired to do something after watching The Today Programme and the effects the Cost of Living crisis is having on animal owners across the UK.

Within three weeks, Donna and eight volunteers set up Portadown Pet Food Bank hoping to help animal owners in the area who need help, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

After posting an online GoFundMe page to raise money to help, she discovered many very sad cases of people in dire need and going without food to feed their pets. In one case a woman said all she had left at home was a tin of curry which she gave to her dog.

One of Donna’s volunteers, who also works at an animal shelter, said people were crying and handing over their pets as they were unable to care for them anymore.

Donna said: “Many people have been left with no option but to surrender their beloved pets to animal shelters. Many pets have also been abandoned and many have had to be euthanised. Unfortunately animal shelters have been unable to cope with the amount of pets being left in their care.

In an online post, Donna said: “I am reaching out to all animal lovers to help families who are struggling to feed their dogs and cats. After watching a TV programme about how many animals are being abandoned, euthanised or given into rescue shelters because families can not afford to feed their pets, it’s heart breaking and I feel Northern Ireland could do with a pet food bank.

"A group of my friends and myself are willing to try to help but we need your help too. Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help buy some food. This will help us start caring for these pets and families who are struggling to feed them. Please help!!

"Also if you wish to donate a can, a bag of dog/cat food, or whatever this will also be greatly appreciated. Drop off point is Drop Inn Charity Shop, 71-79 Armagh Road, Portadown,Bt62 3jx Tuesdays to Saturdays.

"All donations welcomed. We are here for everyone in need, food pick up will be Portadown initially. Thank You."

Already bags and cans of food have been donated.

The pet food bank will open Friday 9th December at Thomas Street (opposite Hamill Chemist) in Portadown ,11am - 1pm.