“It’s about making a difference and brightening someone’s day,” says Jodie Harvey who took part in a special project by a Portadown residents’ group to spruce up Daisy Lodge recently.

It was an immediate ‘yes’ when youth workers at Edgarstown Residents Association’s were asked to help out at Daisy Lodge, a purpose-built therapeutic centre located in Newcastle Co. Down for families across the island of Ireland affected by cancer.

Some of the youth team at Edgarstown Residents Association, Portadown, Co Armagh who were involved in a spruce up of Daisy Lodge in Co Down - a facility which provides support for children affected by cancer.

The Association’s Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP), an International Fund for Ireland funded programme, got some help from Portadown Wellness Centre.

Jordan Russell, PYDP Youth Officer said: “Last spring, PYDP participants worked with Portadown Wellness Centre to take part in a social action project where they built beautiful hexagonal planters which were donated to Daisy Lodge.

"This initiative brought new life to the surroundings through painting, planting, and rejuvenation. Given the success of this project, we were delighted that Alan McDowell from the Centre approached us this year again and generously provided the necessary materials including plants, compost and paint, which enabled our young people to travel back to Newcastle to undertake various tasks to help transform the outdoor space into vibrant and inviting areas for relaxation and healing.”

Wooden planters were given a fresh coat of paint, breathing new life into the surroundings. Flowering plants and shrubs were carefully planted, adding bursts of colour and tranquillity to the landscape, and which were donated by Empower Garden Centre.

A general spruce up ensured that Daisy Lodge continues to provide a peaceful sanctuary for children and families facing the challenges of cancer.

“I was delighted when I was contacted by Daisy Lodge to ask if the young team who made the beautiful wooden planters for them last year would return and freshen up the planters for the summer. In spite of the rain, the team gave the planters a fresh coat of stain and then planted the containers with a mixture of stylish perennial and annual plants,” said Alan.

Edgarstown Residents Association and Portadown Wellness Centre are committed to working in collaboration to empower our young people and demonstrate the feel good factor of making a positive contribution to the community.”

Jodie Harvey, one of the participant’s said; ‘We were thrilled to be a part of this project and contribute to such a meaningful cause. It’s not just about painting and planting - it’s about making a difference and brightening someone’s day.”