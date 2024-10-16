Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrickfergus Castle and Chaine Memorial Tower have been illuminated as part of a special event to mark World Mental Health Day.

The Passing Waves: Hope Through Light initiative on Thursday, October 10 was a partnership between Extern, Northern Ireland Alternatives, and Wonder Arts, supported by the Executive Office.

The light show and audio, featuring a special commission by artist and musician Ryan Vail, aimed to convey a message of hope even in difficult times.

Explaining the concept behind the project, Sharon Smith, project manager of Extern CIT said: “Both communities are by the sea, and sometimes mental health can feel a bit like the waves in the sea – it can be calm, or quite stormy. But we want people to know that the support is there for them.”

Carrickfergus Castle illuminated for the Passing Waves event. Photo: Extern

The “remarkable” initiative was praised at the Assembly on Tuesday, October 15 by East Antrim MLA, Cheryl Brownlee. “The work of Extern, a key partner in this event, is invaluable in addressing the complex mental health challenges faced by individuals and families in our own community,” she said.

“Extern counsellors support people dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, addiction, and grief. The impact of their work, particularly their holistic person-centred approach, is life-changing, with many clients speaking of their newfound confidence and improved mental health through counselling and peer-led support groups such as Larne Momentum, Embrace, Man On, and CHILL in Carrickfergus.

"While it's encouraging to see men of all ages bringing down stigmas around mental health, it is alarming to see an increased number of young people caught in the cycle of addiction. Extern's work supports these individuals in recognising and addressing the underlying traumas that leads to substance abuse.

"This initiative, launched in 2020, has supported over 2,500 individuals and families in the Larne and Carrickfergus area, providing both therapeutic and practical help.

Chaine Memorial Tower in Larne was also illuminated. Photo: Extern

"Collaboration with local groups like Wonder Arts and Northern Ireland Alternatives has been crucial in delivering this care, with participants reporting significant improvements in mental health well-being, reduced substance use, and enhanced emotional resilience.”

"I would like to commend the project team and the community for coming together to address these pressing challenges. This event reminds us that hope, connection, and support are all critical in navigating our mental health struggles, and I encourage anyone to reach out for help.”