The anonymous customer entered a BoyleSports shop at the weekend and invested a total of £7.50 in a 50p Lucky 15 on correct scores in all four Premier League games on Sunday.

The astonishing run started in the 2pm kick-offs when Crystal Palace beat Leeds 2-1 at 15/2 and West Ham beat Fulham 3-1 at 12/1. When Arsenal’s match with Liverpool finished 3-2 to the hosts at 18/1, it left the hopeful punter on the verge of a mouth-watering jackpot.

It all came down to the evening clash between Everton and Manchester United and the 2-1 win at 15/2 for the Red Devils landed them their fourth correct prediction of the day.

The anonymous Co Armagh customer made the sensational predictions in a BoyleSports shop.