Premier League predictions sees punter transform £7.50 into £12,634
There were celebrations in Co Armagh this week when a shrewd football punter landed a five-figure windfall thanks to a series of stunning predictions in the Premier League.
The anonymous customer entered a BoyleSports shop at the weekend and invested a total of £7.50 in a 50p Lucky 15 on correct scores in all four Premier League games on Sunday.
The astonishing run started in the 2pm kick-offs when Crystal Palace beat Leeds 2-1 at 15/2 and West Ham beat Fulham 3-1 at 12/1. When Arsenal’s match with Liverpool finished 3-2 to the hosts at 18/1, it left the hopeful punter on the verge of a mouth-watering jackpot.
It all came down to the evening clash between Everton and Manchester United and the 2-1 win at 15/2 for the Red Devils landed them their fourth correct prediction of the day.
The amazing run of correct scores allowed them to return to the shop to swap their betslip for a whopping total of £12,634.50.