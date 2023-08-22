Pret A Manger's first shop in Northern Ireland will create up to 20 jobs

Popular coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger is creating up to 20 new jobs as it prepares to open its first shop in Northern Ireland later this year in Belfast city centre.

Operated by Pret’s longstanding franchise partner Carebrook Partnership Ltd, the new shop will be in Donegall Square West.

The company has said it aims to open 20 shops across the island of Ireland in the next decade.

The new opening will create up to 20 new jobs in the city, with Pret looking to recruit in a number of roles, including team members, managers and baristas. Staff can earn up to £12.30 per hour depending on role, location, experience and bonus inclusion. Staff will also have access to a benefits package which includes free food and drink while on shift, as well as a discounts portal.

Pret A Manger is opening its first shop in Northern Ireland. Picture: Pret A Manger

Coffees, teas and other hot and iced drinks will be prepared by trained baristas, while a menu of freshly made sandwiches, salads and hot food options, alongside snacks, baked good and cold drinks will also be available.

In partnership with The Pret Foundation, Pret is on the look-out for local charities to donate surplus food to at the end of each day. Interested local charities should contact The Pret Foundation via [email protected]

Pret now operates in 15 markets on three continents and expects to have over 700 shops worldwide by the end of 2023.

Clare Clough, UK & Ireland managing director at Pret A Manger, said: “We’re delighted to be opening Pret’s first ever shop in Northern Ireland as part of our ambitious plans to bring Pret to more people. We’ve long heard that Belfast locals and visitors would love to have a Pret, so we can’t wait to welcome them to our new shop right in the heart of the city with our longstanding franchise partner Carebrook, who has had much success operating Pret shops in the UK and on the island of Ireland”.

Gerard Loughran, Chief Executive at the Carebrook Partnership Ltd, added: “This new opening in Belfast is an important milestone for our partnership with Pret, and it’s fantastic to finally be bringing the Pret brand to Northern Ireland. The new shop will create 20 jobs in the city and we hope it can become a hotspot for locals and visitors alike.