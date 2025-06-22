Prisons are at the very heart of our justice system says Minister during prison officers passing out parade

Prison Officers play a fundamental role in building a safer Northern Ireland and are at the very heart of the justice system. That was the message from Justice Minister, Naomi Long as she attended a passing out ceremony for 68 new officers who have joined the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Walled Garden in Hydebank Wood, Naomi Long said, “The Prison Service operates at the very heart of our justice system. It is a service that often operates out of the public eye, yet its work is fundamental to the fabric of our society.

“Your role is not just about containment; it is about providing structure, offering opportunities for learning, and helping to lay the groundwork for a successful return to society. We often say it because it is true – we send people to prison ‘as punishment’ and not ‘for punishment’.”

The ceremony was the culmination of 12 weeks training for the 68 Officers who will perform a variety of roles including Prison Officers, Night Custody Officers as well as Officers who will work as part of the Prisoner Escort Group.

Justice Minister Naomi Long attended a passing out ceremony for 68 new officers who have joined the Northern Ireland Prison Service. Celebrating with the new recruits also are David Kennedy, Director of Prisons, and Beverley Wall, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service. Pic credit: Michael Cooper

Minister Long continued: “We live in a constantly evolving world, and the challenges facing our Prison Service are ever-present.

"The complexities of mental health, addiction, and rehabilitation demand a sensitive and informed approach.

" Your commitment to doing the best job you can will be crucial in addressing these challenges and in ensuring that our prisons are safe, secure, and ultimately, places where lives can be transformed.”