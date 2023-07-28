A planning application for new social housing apartments in Whitehead was approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday.

Twenty-four apartments are planned for Windsor Avenue and Malone Avenue by Arbour Housing Association with 14 car parking spaces. The proposal involves a four-storey block of 20 units, the conversion of an existing dwelling to three apartments and a standalone single apartment with vehicle access at Malone Avenue.

Gary McGuinness, the council’s principal planning officer, told councillors that there have been 87 objections and one letter of support. He said there were concerns expressed about traffic, “over-development” and sewerage issues. “These have been dealt with via an amendment to the proposal,” he explained.

He recalled that last month’s application had been adjourned for a site visit by committee members which took place on July 4.

The proposed apartments in Whitehead. Image: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A report to the committee said the proposal would involve the demolition of three buildings and “dilapidated” outbuildings within the Conservation Area of Whitehead.

Mr McGuinness indicated a proposed separation distance of 20 metres from neighbouring properties, which he said will “greatly reduce overlooking and impact on other buildings”.

East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly told the meeting he has met with residents over the last couple of months.

“There has been widespread opposition to the scale of this development. A change of plans has not changed feeling on this project,” he said.

Originally, the scheme was for 33 units.

Residents’ Concerns

“Many residents of this area still feel their concerns have not been adequately addressed,” Mr Donnelly added.

He went on to say the application is “out of keeping with the character of the area”. “Parking remains sub-standard. It will have a detrimental impact on neighbours,” he claimed.

Dr Jennifer Moody, a Windsor Avenue resident, told the committee she was speaking on behalf of neighbours and residents. She said there would be 14 spaces on-site in a town which has “a parking issue”.

“This specific area is particularly bad as we are near the centre of Whitehead. There are weekly and daily issues with delivery lorries and bin lorries,” she commented.

She also pointed out surface water is “an issue” at the bottom of Windsor Avenue.

Planning agent Matt Kennedy told the meeting: “This is a derelict site with unsightly buildings. The site detracts from the conservation area.”

He reported an investment of £3.5m by Arbour Housing Association in social housing for over 55s in Whitehead. He went on to say a parking survey demonstrated “sufficient on-street parking” adding that social housing has “significantly lower car ownership”.

Commenting on surface water flooding, he said that is “an issue” at the corner of Windsor Avenue but it is “outside the application site”.

Mr McGuinness further stated: “There are no floodplain issues with this application. This is waste ground that is being developed.”

DUP Alderman Paul Reid proposed the committee accepted the officer’s recommendation to approve the application seconded by Sinn Fein Coast Road Cllr James McKeown. Following a vote, it was approved unanimously.