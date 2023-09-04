A business case for a £700,000 extension to Ballycastle Health Centre has been approved by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Trust board heard both GP practices housed in the building at Coleraine Road are “very short of space”.

Members were told at a recent meeting the proposal is for an extension to the front of the premises along with improved disabled access. The building is owned by the Northern Trust.

A report to the Trust board said: “The project will meet the medium to long-term accommodation needs of both Dalriada Family Practice and Ballycastle Medical Practice based within Ballycastle Health Centre to ensure the continued delivery of services to their patients.

Ballycastle Health Centre. Pic: Google Maps

“Existing arrangements do not support adequate access to sufficient clinical rooms. The project will provide a 100m2 traditional new-build extension erected adjacent to the front of the health centre with a connecting door to existing premises. It will provide four additional GP consulting rooms, a waiting area and a disabled WC.

“In addition to the connecting door to existing premises, an external doorway is also included for disabled access and will provide good accessibility with the provision of physical access to the facility for all patients, family and carers. The additional accommodation will enable the GP practices to meet shortfalls in their accommodation.”

Trust board chair Anne O’Reilly commented the upgrade would “future proof” the facility.

The Trust’s chief executive Jennifer Welsh stated the development is “important for the retention of GPs” and to attract others “as people retire”.

In 2010, a £300,000 refurbishment took place at Ballycastle Health Centre which saw the construction of a new entrance, reception, and administration facilities to cater for increasing numbers of people attending the centre.

The project also included renovations to waiting areas and consulting rooms.

The first phase of this project involved creating a new treatment suite within the original operating theatre in Dalriada Hospital. Restructuring of the entrance to the centre and to the reception and administration areas was also planned.