Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved an application to build 30 homes in Armagh.

Lodged by agent MBA Planning on behalf of applicant Deanery Demesne Ltd the application seeks permission to build the fourth phase of the Deanery Demesne housing development.

This phase will consist of a total of 14 detached and 16 semi-detached properties with 29 garages, associated access roads and hard and soft landscaping at land immediately east of 1-11 Mullinure Lane and west of 11-21 Mullinure Park, Armagh.

At a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, April 5, members were told the application is before them for consideration as it is considered a major planning application.

A site map with the proposed area of development outlined in red.

The site is adjacent to zoned housing lands to the north which are currently under development and housing to the east, west and south. There is extant approval for the development of housing on the site.

A total of 60 in curtilage parking spaces and 22 on street visitor parking spaces have been provided which exceeds the requirements of the parking standards document and Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads have raised no concerns in relation to the application.

DfI Rivers are content the measures proposed will mitigate any flood risk and NI Water has confirmed there is capacity for the development in its waste water treatment works.

Three objections letters have been received but overall officers consider the report to comply with the local development plan, the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) and all other relevant planning policies and on that basis have recommended the application is approved.

At Speed

Speaking on behalf of the application, MBA Planning’s Diana Thompson said it was brought forward “at speed” as a result of the success and demand for housing in the development.

“The application site is part of a significant residential allocation in north Armagh that has been in the planning pipeline for the best part of 17 years,” she said.

“Its position within the settlement limit as unallocated land, plus part implemented planning consent, sets up double presumption that firmly establishes the principle of acceptability of housing on this site.

“We have read the case officers’ report and endorse entirely its analysis and recommendation that planning permission should be granted.

“There are no planning or environmental constraints to the development of this site and that is confirmed by the various consultees who have contributed to the application.

“Over the 24 month development cycle the proposal will see 72 construction workers employed and a total investment of £7.2 million and provision of homes for around 72 persons.”

Councillor Sam Nicholson welcomed the “very detailed” report from council’s planning officers and noted this was another phase of a development for which council has already approved previous phases.

“As has been outlined by officers, the additional planting will help it integrate within the typography it is in and, in my opinion, it is another good example of new houses in the Armagh area which is very sought after,” he said.