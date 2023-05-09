Over 50 new homes have been constructed on the site of former Ulster University accommodation in Newtownabbey as part of the Department for Communities and Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Shared Housing Programme ‘Housing for All’ initiative.

Clanmil Housing Association’s new £8.6 million shared housing development at Glendun Court and Glenwherry Court was officially opened by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross during a celebration event for residents and the wider Whiteabbey community.

The apartments at Glendun Court and Glenwherry Court have been transformed into 51 modern, energy efficient homes with landscaped grounds and sea views.

The apartments provide homes for people on the social housing waiting list including families and active older people, and, in partnership with the NI Health and Social Care Trust, homes for young people leaving care. Some of the apartments at Glendun Court are privately rented.

Ald Ross pictured with Carol McTaggart and Noah Mulvenna.

The apartments have been built by Clanmil with the assistance of £3.2m grant support from the Department for Communities as well as funding of £502,634 for the implementation of a five-year Good Relations Plan to support Good Relations and Community Development projects as part of the development’s ‘shared’ ethos.

To mark the official opening, the Mayor, with the help of one of the younger residents, planted a yellow rose bush to symbolize friendship.

Ald Ross said: “I have very much enjoyed meeting everyone here and it was a great honour to officially open this new development at Glendun and Glenwherry. It’s wonderful to see how everyone is settling in and I wish them all the best for the future. Well done to Clanmil and everyone involved in giving this site a new lease of life and providing much-needed homes.”

Carol McTaggart, Group Chief Executive of Clanmil Housing added: “I am delighted to celebrate the official opening of these new homes, demonstrating Clanmil’s commitment to tackling the high housing need in Northern Ireland.

Ald Ross and Carol McTaggart with William and Valerie Aiken.

“Shared neighbourhoods like this one give people the choice of living alongside people from many backgrounds and traditions and Clanmil is committed to delivering modern, quality homes that are welcoming to all.

“We see housing as an important route to a shared society and we want to build more schemes like this. We have recently started promoting new developments in Antrim and Carrickfergus as shared neighbourhoods.

“The people who live in these homes are helping to shape the future and Clanmil is supporting them as they settle into their beautiful new homes and new neighbourhood.”

William and Valerie Aiken, who live in Glendun Court explained: “We’re glad to have moved into our new home and it’s great to be living in such a diverse community and being part of a shared neighbourhood. We also love being near to friends and family, and the views are hard to beat.”

The new homes have been designed to high levels of energy efficiency to help reduce heating and energy costs for the people who live in them.

