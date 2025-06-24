Police are hunting for the driver of a dark grey car which was involved in a hit and run traffic collision involving a 5-year-old child.

It is understood the little girl was with her mother and sister when the incident happened in Portadown last Friday.

Police say the family were cross the road at the junction of Cecil Street and Church Street when the incident happened at around 2.50pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a hit and run road traffic collision in which a five year old was crossing the road with her mother and sister.

"This happened at the junction of Cecil Street and Church Street, Portadown on Friday 20th June 2025 at approximately 14:50 hours.

"The vehicle involved is a dark grey hatchback - no further details known.

"If you can assist us in our investigation, please phone 101 and quote reference number CC2025062000947,” said the PSNI spokesperson.