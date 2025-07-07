Rainey Old Boys' Rugby Club pay tribute to one of their 'most dedicated and passionate' supporters Paul Martin

Rainey Old Boys' Rugby Club has paid tribute to Magherafelt man Paul Martin, describing him as "one of our most dedicated and passionate supporters over the last 50 years.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Martin, whose funeral takes place on Monday, died on Friday, July 4, was also a former Chief Inspector of Social Services in Northern Ireland.

In a social media post the Magherafelt club said: "We regret to advise of the death of Paul Martin, one of our most dedicated and passionate supporters over the last 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paul joined the club upon his appointment as a social worker in Magherafelt in the mid 70s.

Paul Martin described by friends as a real gentleman | McCusker Funeral Directors

"Unfortunately, his prowess with the oval ball never quite measured up to the standards he set in becoming a legend at Aghadowey GAA club.

"However, his vision and organisational skills were quickly recognised by the club when he was elected as Chairman, serving in that role between 1993 and 1996 and subsequently as President between 2002 and 2005.

"Paul’s abilities were further evidenced in his rise to the top of his profession becoming Chief Inspector of Social Services in NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He also served as an advisor on social care in Bulgaria and Jordan.

"His extraordinary talents were recognised at the highest level when awarded a CBE and in his appointment as Honorary Counsel for Bulgaria.

"He will be sorely missed, not only by his family but the entire Rainey rugby community and we extend our sincere condolences to Monica, Ryan and Louise at this very sad time. "

Other tributes on McCusker Brothers Funeral Directors Facebook page describe Mr Martin as “a gentleman”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person posted: “Paul was great company, great craic and endeared himself to those he met endeared himself to those he met. Decency was his calling card.”

Another said: “Paul Martin. What can you say? once known never forgotten. Big personality.”

According to a death announcement his Requiem Mass will take place in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Magherafelt, on Monday morning, with interment afterwards in the cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown.

He is survived by his wife Monica and son Ryan, daughter Louise and grandchildren Luca, Cali, Ruby and Rayna, and brother Peter.