Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
44 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago Virgin Media customers report outage
5 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation

Reminder to road users ahead of 16 Darkness into Light walks

Road users are advised to look out for large groups of participants during tomorrow (Saturday) morning’s Darkness into Light walks across Northern Ireland.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:20 BST

Taking place at sunrise, the walks provide an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to bring hope to those who have been impacted by suicide.

TrafficWatch NI has issued the following appeal:

Northern Ireland events will be taking place at the following locations with walks commencing at 4.15am and road users advised to look out for large groups of people out walking, some on public roads from this time to around 6:30am.

Most Popular
Darkness Into Light is an annual fundraising event organised by Pieta.Darkness Into Light is an annual fundraising event organised by Pieta.
Darkness Into Light is an annual fundraising event organised by Pieta.
  • Co Antrim

Antrim / Newtownabbey – V36 Adventure Play area, Valley Park; Ballymena - Ecos Park, Ballymena; Causeway – Portrush; Hannahstown – Upper Springfield Road, Hannahstown; Ormeau Park - Ormeau Park, via Ormeau Embankment.

  • Co Armagh

Armagh - Navan Centre, Killylea Road, Armagh; Bessbrook Camlough - St Peter's Primary School Cloughreagh; Crossmaglen – Cardinal O`Fiaich Square Crossmaglen; Lurgan Park - fountain, Windsor Avenue entrance.

  • Co Londonderry

Derry City - Sainsburys Café, The Quay, Derry.

  • Co Down

Portaferry - St. Columba’s College, Ballyphilip Road, Portaferry; Rostrevor - The Cloughmore Centre, Kilbroney Park, Rostrevor.

  • Co Fermanagh

Lisnaskea - Castle Park Centre, Lisnaskea.

  • Co Tyrone

Castlederg – location TBC; Cookstown – The Hub, Burn Road carpark; Dromore - Dromore Sports Complex.

For further information, click DarknessIntoLight

Read More
Translink announces timetable changes for coronation bank holiday
Related topics:Darkness Into LightNorthern IrelandPortrush