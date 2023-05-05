Taking place at sunrise, the walks provide an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to bring hope to those who have been impacted by suicide.
TrafficWatch NI has issued the following appeal:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Northern Ireland events will be taking place at the following locations with walks commencing at 4.15am and road users advised to look out for large groups of people out walking, some on public roads from this time to around 6:30am.
- Co Antrim
Advertisement
Advertisement
Antrim / Newtownabbey – V36 Adventure Play area, Valley Park; Ballymena - Ecos Park, Ballymena; Causeway – Portrush; Hannahstown – Upper Springfield Road, Hannahstown; Ormeau Park - Ormeau Park, via Ormeau Embankment.
- Co Armagh
Armagh - Navan Centre, Killylea Road, Armagh; Bessbrook Camlough - St Peter's Primary School Cloughreagh; Crossmaglen – Cardinal O`Fiaich Square Crossmaglen; Lurgan Park - fountain, Windsor Avenue entrance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Co Londonderry
Derry City - Sainsburys Café, The Quay, Derry.
- Co Down
Advertisement
Advertisement
Portaferry - St. Columba’s College, Ballyphilip Road, Portaferry; Rostrevor - The Cloughmore Centre, Kilbroney Park, Rostrevor.
- Co Fermanagh
Lisnaskea - Castle Park Centre, Lisnaskea.
- Co Tyrone
Advertisement
Advertisement
Castlederg – location TBC; Cookstown – The Hub, Burn Road carpark; Dromore - Dromore Sports Complex.
For further information, click DarknessIntoLight