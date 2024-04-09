Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The building will be reinstated as it would have looked like prior to the ATMs being fitted, with a three-bay window frame to match the adjacent ones, and infill with stone to match the remainder of the stonewall feature. The blue ‘Ulster Bank’ signage and night safe will be removed as well.

The Historic Environment Division (HED), who were consulted to consider the application to remove the existing ATMs, wrote in their determination: “HED Historic Buildings (HED:HB) has considered the effects of the proposal on the listed building, and on the basis of the information provided is content the proposal satisfies the policy requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“No works shall commence on site unless a full schedule and specification of stonework repairs and replacement have been submitted to, and approved in writing by the [ABC] Council.

The listed Ulster Bank building in Market Street, Lurgan. The branch closed for good on March 5. Credit: Google

“All new external and internal works and any works of making good shall match the existing original fabric in respect of matching materials, form, composition and finish, in the interests of the special architectural and historic qualities of the listed building.

“No works shall commence on site unless joinery details for the external windows have been submitted to, and approved in writing by the Council.

“It is a common misconception that only the exterior, the front or only a section of a building is listed. The building is listed in its entirety, internally and externally.”