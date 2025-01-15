Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the world’s most celebrated war journalists is coming to Limavady as part of the Steinbeck Festival.

The TV war reporter Fergal Keane will be welcomed by BBC journalist and son of Limavady, Mark Carruthers, to an event in the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Friday, February 7.

During a career spanning more than 30 years, BBC special correspondent Keane has covered brutal conflicts in South Africa, Rwanda and Bosnia. Finally taking a toll on his mental health, Keane stepped back from frontline reporting in 2020 ,revealing that he suffers from acute PTSD.

Fergal’s empathy, allied with his naturally poetic and reflective style, have earned him a special place in television journalism. His writing is as revealing as it is wide ranging, covering topics from history to fiction and his own post-traumatic stress disorder - the subject of his most recent, and deeply personal book, Madness.

The event takes place at 8pm. Booking essential via EventBrite