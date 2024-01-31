Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The playground in Windsor and Ransevyn estates are among 12 under threat of closure by Mid and East Antrim Council due to maintenance costs.

Residents have requested a meeting with councillors to discuss the proposed closures. It will take place at Whitehead Community Centre starting at 8pm.

A four-week consultation was carried out in December with local users advised of the closure proposal through signage at the playgrounds.

Windsor play park. Pic: supplied by Windsor Residents’ Association

The council has said both Ransevyn Park and Windsor Park in Whitehead are “reaching end of life status” and would require “substantial investment to try to bring them up to standard to ensure they are suitable for everybody”. It is anticipated both will become grass areas.

In an open letter on social media, Ransevyn residents said: “We feel the proposed closure is both unjust and unacceptable given that the park services the local community in that area and we intend to demonstrate this when we meet. Join us in trying to preserve the park so that many more generations of children can enjoy the park and its benefits.”

Accessible Haven

An online petition to save Ransevyn Play Park, started by a mum-of-two, has been signed by 245 people who described the facility as “not just a recreational space but an accessible haven” for her children.

The playground is among 12 under threat of closure by council due to maintenance costs. Pic supplied by Windsor Residents’ Association

It says: “Our local play park is more than just swings and slides – it’s an essential part of our community fabric that caters to the unique requirements of families like ours across Whitehead. However, its existence is under threat.

“It’s crucial that we preserve these inclusive spaces which are vital for the well-being and development of all children but especially those with special needs. We urge you to consider not only my family but also countless others who rely on this facility for their children’s safety and happiness while playing outdoors.”

Online comments say: “This park is always busy on dry days. Rather than getting rid, the council should be upgrading it.”

“Outside play improves physical and mental health outcomes and for many children, the play park is a safe space in which to take their safe space to independence.

A statement issued by Windsor Residents’ Association says: “Windsor Play Park was opened in 2002 and has been a social hub ever since. The late Helen Sloan campaigned for it to reclaim wild lands which was a focus of anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

“We have diligently reported any maintenance issues which have solely consisted of mossy surfaces. We believe it would take very little money to freshen it up. Our parks are more than swings and are particularly valued by children with additional needs.”

An independent annual inspection of Mid and East Antrim play parks last March highlighted a number of sites with “significant issues of concern with regard to health and safety”. Councillors have been warned failure to act could result in “enforced closure in due course due to health and safety concerns”.

The council, which maintains and manages 67 play parks and has spent £3.3m on refurbishments since 2019, has also indicated the proposal will be reviewed on completion of the consultation to be followed “if successful” by “closure”.