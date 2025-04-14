Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Antrim golf professional has revealed how a freaky dream led him to put on a bet that Rory McIlroy would win The Masters after a play-off.

Colin Farr, the director of golf and long-standing pro at Whitehead Golf Club, woke up one morning last week so convinced the Holywood golf star would clinch The Masters title in a play-off that he had to put some money on it.

And he admits that watching his dream turn into reality in Sunday’s nail-biting showdown was a truly surreal experience.

Colin recalled how he had been out for a walk last Tuesday night and gone to bed early.

Colin Farr (top right) had a freaky dream that led him to put a 40-1 bet on Rory McIlroy winning The Masters after a play-off. Augusta pictures: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

He reckoned thoughts of the upcoming Masters competition were in his head and he had been remembering Rory’s recent victory at the Players Championship at Sawgrass after a play-off.

"Lying in bed having a dream, I got up the next morning and everything kicked in that Rory had won the Masters and won at a play-off,” he told Radio Ulster.

The next day, Colin shared his dream with colleagues at the golf club who suggested he should put a bet on based on his prediction.

"James Orchin who works here with me and I were emailing William Hill and they sent me back and laid me odds of 40-1.

"I just said, I had to have a bit of that. I had £20 on Rory at 40-1,” he said.

While fans of Rory had a tense night watching events unfold at Augusta, Colin admitted his Sunday night experience was in a different league.

"I wanted Rory to win but it actually was freaking me out. How could you make a prediction like that? I was sitting watching the TV saying this is not real, this can’t happen!”

Colin was full of praise for the latest grand slam winner after an unforgettable victory that has got everyone talking.

"Did any of us ever think we would ever see it? This young lad with all the expectations put on his shoulders, and he’s done everything.

"Golf in Northern Ireland can only go forward,” he said.