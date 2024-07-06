Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Orange Order from across Northern Ireland are heading to Co Donegal today (Saturday) for the annual Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh.

The rolling hills and magnificent coastline provide a scenic backdrop to this annual event.

It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year will see numerous international Orange visitors visit Rossnowlagh as they are in Northern Ireland to attend the meeting of the Imperial Grand Lodge. This will include visiting brethren from Australia, America and Canada.

Having a bit of fun on the beach at Rossnowlagh at the 2023 Twelfth. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline.

The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by Rev Brian Russell, rector of Drumholm Parish.