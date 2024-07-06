Rossnowlagh Orange Order celebration is first of the 2024 Twelfth parades
and live on Freeview channel 276
The rolling hills and magnificent coastline provide a scenic backdrop to this annual event.
It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.
This year will see numerous international Orange visitors visit Rossnowlagh as they are in Northern Ireland to attend the meeting of the Imperial Grand Lodge. This will include visiting brethren from Australia, America and Canada.
The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline.
The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.
A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by Rev Brian Russell, rector of Drumholm Parish.
The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.