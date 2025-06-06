The owners of a Larne bar and restaurant have vowed to bounce back "stronger than ever" after the premises was gutted in an overnight fire.

Police received a report at around 2:50am on Monday, June 2 of a blaze at Sixty Six on the Browndod Road.

The incident was attended by two appliances from Larne Fire Station, two from Ballyclare Fire Station, aerial support from Knock Fire Station, one appliance and a command support unit from Lisburn Fire Station, one appliance from Ballymena Fire Station and one from Antrim Fire Station.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters, including seven appliances and an aerial support, tackled the fire at Sixty Six on the Browndod Road near Larne at about 2:50am on Monday, June 2. Photo by Matt Mackey

"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 7.58 am.”

In a social media post on Monday evening, Sixty Six wrote: “All staff are safe and well but devastated with what has happened.

“Unfortunately the majority of our building did not survive and it is with heavy hearts that we will have to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“We are in the process of trying to contact everyone who had a booking or an event with us. If you would like to speak with someone please email [email protected] and we will try to get back to you as soon as possible.

“Our phoneline has been diverted to a temporary number and if you need to speak with someone urgently please call 02828270648, leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible."

In a later post on Wednesday, June 4, the establishment wrote: “This will only be temporary. We will bounce back, stronger than ever before.

"We cannot wait to welcome you all back in the future. For now we must remain closed and take stock of the devastation.”

Formerly known as Billy Andy’s, Sixty Six was featured on the Channel 5 programme ‘The Hotel Inspector’ in 2024.

Situated in a rural location near Gleno village, the historic building dates back to the 1800s.

In 2023, the premises was approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as a wedding venue.