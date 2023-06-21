Glenlough Community Centre hosted many activities prior to Covid and lockdown. Carnlough Crafts Group had been a regular and vibrant weekly gathering at the centre and sadly its membership felt the impact of the health emergency.
Keen to help get the group back out – and also the Tea Dancers – a successful application, based around the cuppa theme, for support was made through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Rural Engagement Arts Programme.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Artist Norma Beggs explained: “This project has been generously supported by the Arts Council NI making a series of themed tasters across a range of media possible.
“From sharing the story behind their favourite cup/mug, to taking time to share tips and successes at the end of each session, time was factored in to give everyone a chance to get to know each other. And of course, no matter how well planned the art session is, there always has to be time for a cup of tea.
"It has been so lovely coming here to Glenlough Community Centre, such a welcoming space and watching all those tea dancers was a real treat.”
The creative vibes have been flowing since January this year and the first tea dance happened just before Easter. Tables and walls were dressed with a wide variety of tea-inspired arts and crafts, all created with the support of Norma (ARTwithNORMA).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Participant Ethel Simpson said: “I really enjoyed this project. It has introduced me to new ways of making art; something I had never done before and I would love to explore this further with more classes.”
Also expressing appreciation was Bernie McMullan, who said: “It has been really good. Very different from most crafts I have done before. Norma takes her time with each and every one of us, which is really appreciated.
Having the kits of materials and instructions at the start is a brilliant idea and really helpful.”
Friends and family gathered after the last session to share in the success of all involved and preparations are underway for the upcoming tea dance on Friday, June 30, at 8pm (all welcome!).