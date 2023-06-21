The humble cup of tea has inspired a new wave of art and dancing in the coastal village of Carnlough.

Glenlough Community Centre hosted many activities prior to Covid and lockdown. Carnlough Crafts Group had been a regular and vibrant weekly gathering at the centre and sadly its membership felt the impact of the health emergency.

Keen to help get the group back out – and also the Tea Dancers – a successful application, based around the cuppa theme, for support was made through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Rural Engagement Arts Programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Artist Norma Beggs explained: “This project has been generously supported by the Arts Council NI making a series of themed tasters across a range of media possible.

Sisters Ethel Simpson and Linda Wright showing their collaged canvas art. Photo courtesy of Glenlough Community Centre

“From sharing the story behind their favourite cup/mug, to taking time to share tips and successes at the end of each session, time was factored in to give everyone a chance to get to know each other. And of course, no matter how well planned the art session is, there always has to be time for a cup of tea.

"It has been so lovely coming here to Glenlough Community Centre, such a welcoming space and watching all those tea dancers was a real treat.”

The creative vibes have been flowing since January this year and the first tea dance happened just before Easter. Tables and walls were dressed with a wide variety of tea-inspired arts and crafts, all created with the support of Norma (ARTwithNORMA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participant Ethel Simpson said: “I really enjoyed this project. It has introduced me to new ways of making art; something I had never done before and I would love to explore this further with more classes.”

Also expressing appreciation was Bernie McMullan, who said: “It has been really good. Very different from most crafts I have done before. Norma takes her time with each and every one of us, which is really appreciated.

Having the kits of materials and instructions at the start is a brilliant idea and really helpful.”