St Patrick’s Primary School P7 leavers carry out a legacy garden makeover as gift to Lurgan school
A team of pupils and parents rolled their sleeves up and carried out a much-needed transformation of the school’s old sensory garden as a special leavers’ legacy.
Over a number of weeks, the garden was the scene of a lot of activity as pupils began the task of weeding and clearing up the old existing garden and involved parents and teachers to help with the project.
They also enlisted the assistance of Portadown Wellness Centre, after founder Alan McDowell was approached by St Patrick’s pupil James Toland, the son of the centre’s chairperson Dwain Toland.
James outlined the plan to create a sensory / eco garden as a gift to the school from him and his P7 friends as gratitude for all of the time they enjoyed at the school.
"I wanted to do the garden with my class to leave a lasting memory of the current P7s. I wanted my two sisters who are still at the school to see what our class done,” he said.
Alan was so impressed and inspired by this idea he agreed to support all of the children create an amazing garden.
The next three weeks were spent painting sheds, wooden planters and outdoor furniture and planting a fantastic range of perennial trees and shrubs.
Parents Dwain Toland and Tonya Scullion brought a group of children to Empower Garden Centre, Portadown where they chose a range of plants to add the finishing touch to their garden.
At the end of term, the P7 pupils handed the garden over to the school as a farewell gift and an acknowledgement of the enjoyable years they spent there.
Alan McDowell from Portadown Wellness Centre said: “I was blown away by the enthusiasm and commitment of this group of children who demonstrated such thoughtfulness and kindness for their school and teachers.
"It was an absolute pleasure to work with the children, parents and teachers to plan, develop and create an amazing school garden.
"The team at Portadown Wellness Centre are committed to working with our young people to ensure they are aware that they are talented, valuable and very important,” he said.
"A huge thank you to school principal Mrs Brown, her teaching staff and all of the P7 pupils and their parents for participating in a fabulous and enjoyable wellbeing project.”
The children were delighted with their efforts and at being able to leave such a fine legacy to the school.
Josh Scullion said: “We decided to do up the garden with Alan because we wanted to leave the school with a memory of us that they could look after in the years to come. I hope the children get many happy years in this beautiful memory garden.”
Meabh McCarron said: “Our eco garden has been transformed from a dump to a beautiful sensory garden with the help of Alan and his garden supplies. We are very glad we have opened up a new space for younger ones in the school to learn there.”