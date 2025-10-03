Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising residents that services are being impacted in response to Storm Amy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is advising the following:

Parks – all parks and playparks closed from 12noon today (Friday);

Public Toilets - all public toilets will close from 1pm today (Friday) and will reopen on Sunday morning;

Pitches & Mugas – all bookings have been cancelled today (Friday), Grass pitch bookings have also been cancelled for Saturday;

Cemeteries – advised to avoid today due to high winds;

Household Recycling Centres – closing at 12noon today and will be closed Saturday, reopening on Monday as normal;

Leisure Centres – closed from 12 noon today;

Harbours and marina – will remain open. Berth holders allowed access to check their boats;

Community Centres – closed from 12pm closed, all bookings are cancelled;

The Gobbins Centres and Islandmagee Community Centre – cancelled events at the Gobbins and Arthurs Cottage today;

The Braid – closed from 12 noon today;

Registrar’s Office - closed from 12 noon today;

Bins – crews will continue to collect as long as it’s safe to do so.

Councils have been issuing advice on services in response to weather warnings.

The council added: “A further update on services will be provided later today – please check back on our social media channels.”

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is referring residents to its website for further information: https://brnw.ch/21wWjQo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It advised: “Rain: There is a yellow weather warning in place for rain from 11am to 8pm today, Friday 3 October.

"Wind: There is a yellow weather warning (medium likelihood/low impact) in place for wind from 12pm today, Friday 3 October until midnight tomorrow, Saturday 4 October. The warning will turn to amber (medium likelihood/medium impact) between 3pm-8pm today.

“Several council service disruptions and closures are planned due to these weather warnings. All live updates can be found on our website.”