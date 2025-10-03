Storm Amy: Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey councils issue services-related advice
It is advising the following:
- Parks – all parks and playparks closed from 12noon today (Friday);
- Public Toilets - all public toilets will close from 1pm today (Friday) and will reopen on Sunday morning;
- Pitches & Mugas – all bookings have been cancelled today (Friday), Grass pitch bookings have also been cancelled for Saturday;
- Cemeteries – advised to avoid today due to high winds;
- Household Recycling Centres – closing at 12noon today and will be closed Saturday, reopening on Monday as normal;
- Leisure Centres – closed from 12 noon today;
- Harbours and marina – will remain open. Berth holders allowed access to check their boats;
- Community Centres – closed from 12pm closed, all bookings are cancelled;
- The Gobbins Centres and Islandmagee Community Centre – cancelled events at the Gobbins and Arthurs Cottage today;
- The Braid – closed from 12 noon today;
- Registrar’s Office - closed from 12 noon today;
- Bins – crews will continue to collect as long as it’s safe to do so.
The council added: “A further update on services will be provided later today – please check back on our social media channels.”
Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is referring residents to its website for further information: https://brnw.ch/21wWjQo
It advised: “Rain: There is a yellow weather warning in place for rain from 11am to 8pm today, Friday 3 October.
"Wind: There is a yellow weather warning (medium likelihood/low impact) in place for wind from 12pm today, Friday 3 October until midnight tomorrow, Saturday 4 October. The warning will turn to amber (medium likelihood/medium impact) between 3pm-8pm today.
“Several council service disruptions and closures are planned due to these weather warnings. All live updates can be found on our website.”