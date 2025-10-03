A multi-agency response is planned with an amber warning for very strong winds in place across northern and western areas of the province on Friday (October 3).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office alert is in place for this afternoon and evening leading to the potential for damage and disruption. It is valid from 3pm until 8pm this evening, and is relevant for counties Fermanagh, Derry/Londonderry, much of Tyrone and north and west of Co Antrim.

"A period of damaging south to southwesterly winds are likely during the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday, with gusts of 60-70 mph inland and up to 80 mph along some more exposed coasts,” the Met Office stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters say it will likely remain windy overnight and into Saturday morning - this aspect is covered by a separate yellow warning.

An amber warning has been issued for northern and western parts of the province. Image: Met Office

A statement issued by the PSNI today said multi-agency partners are meeting in response to this weather warning. It added the public is told to expect the following:

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life;

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs;

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected;

Some roads and bridges likely to close;

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

The statement continued: “Traffic disruption is possible and road users are advised to consider whether your journey is necessary. Take extra care if you must travel. Please reduce your speed because of the possibility of surface water and avoid driving through flood water.

"It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place - road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Your journey may take longer than normal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available from the Met Office. Up to date Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI.

“Please stay well clear of any electricity equipment and report any incidents to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

“Report any incidents of flooding to the Flooding Incident Line 0300 2000 100. When you report a flooding incident, staff will know which agency needs to respond. This service isn't for emergencies. If you're in danger, contact the emergency services by telephoning 999.”