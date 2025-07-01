Musician Susi Pagel and her band are bound for London this November after being selected to perform at the Music for Youth Proms in the Royal Albert Hall.

They have been paired with a composer to create a seven minute long song that the band will perform with a full-scale orchestra and choir.

Blending pop, rock and metal, the group has its roots in east Antrim with both vocalist Susi and drummer Alex Williams originally from Carrickfergus, alongside guitarist Jack McGarry from Finaghy.

Susi recently gained support from BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 for her debut EP, ‘can u hear me now?’.

She has been continuously championed by BBC’s ATL Introducing and various other media platforms, including CoolFM and QRadio.

Her sound has been described as ‘something no one else is doing in Northern Ireland’ by BBC’s Gemma Bradley.

Most recently, Susi supported LA-based ‘Set It Off’ in Belfast during their UK tour, and made her festival debut at Electric Picnic last year.

Commenting on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this November, Susi said: “This is obviously giving a huge platform to our local music scene and I can’t wait to show London what Northern Ireland has got!"

The band are also playing the ‘Live and Loud’ rock night on August 2 during this year’s Around The Town festival in Carrickfergus.

About Music for Youth Proms

Running from November 27-28, Music for Youth Proms showcases the brilliance of young musicians from across the UK.

Each night, over 1500 young musicians will perform at the Royal Albert Hall stage in ensembles, bands, and choirs.

Last year, the event had an audience of over 6000 people.